ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a shooting in McKeesport.
McKeesport Police were dispatched to Jenny Lind Street on March 1st, 2020, in response to 9-1-1 calls about a shooting.
A 19-year old male was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
During their investigation, Allegheny County Police determined that 19-year-old Kiesean Brown was the person responsible for the shooting.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Brown, charging him with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide and other included offenses.
Brown is described as a black male, approximately 6’00” in height, medium build.
Brown has ties to the McKeesport area. Anyone sighting Brown should call 9-1-1 immediately.
