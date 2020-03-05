PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the coronavirus spreads throughout the country, health officials say handwashing can help you protect yourself.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands after using the bathroom, sneezing, touching your face, or eating.
Not only are you supposed to wash your hands, you’re supposed to wash your hands for 20 seconds.
If you’ve ever tried washing your hands for 20 seconds, you know it actually feels like a long time and can get a little boring.
So the recommendation from health officials, sing “Happy Birthday” twice while washing your hands.
Well that’s no fun, and to be honest it can get a bit annoying.
Fear not though – Pittsburgh has a vibrant music scene, with many well-known artists coming from the Burgh.
Move over “Happy Birthday,” this is how we do handwashing in Pittsburgh.
They’re one of the hottest country music acts on the planet right now, with a number of chart-topping hits.
Dan + Shay have a couple of great songs that can help you get those hands clean.
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay
But when I taste tequila, baby I still see ya
Cutting up the floor in a sorority t-shirt
The same one you wore when we were
Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle
Swearing on a bible, baby, I’d never leave ya
I remember how bad I need ya, when I taste Tequila
When I taste Tequila
“Speechless” — Dan + Shay
I’m speechless
Staring at you, standing there in that dress
What it’s doing to me, ain’t a secret
‘Cause watching you is all that I can do
And I’m speechless
You already know that you’re my weakness
After all this time I’m just as nervous
Every time you walk into the room
I’m speechless
“Party On Fifth Ave.” — Mac Miller
There’s a party on Fifth Ave. (There’s a party on Fifth Ave.)
Hit me if you tryna go (hit me if you tryna go)
I can be there in like twenty, I’ma honk it and come runnin’
‘Cause we gotta hit the road (yeah, we gotta hit the road)
Make you sure you got a clean shirt, clean pants, new shoes (new shoes)
We’re just about there you choose (you choose)
But there’s a party on Fifth Ave. tonight
And that’s what I’m tryin’ to do
“Black and Yellow” — Wiz Khalifa x 2
Uh huh, you know what it is
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Yeah uh huh, you know what it is
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
“Genie In A Bottle” — Christina Aguilera
If you wanna be with me
Baby, there’s a price to pay
I’m a genie in a bottle
You gotta rub me the right way
If you wanna be with me
I can make your wish come true
You gotta make a big impression (oh yeah)
Gotta like what you do
“Beautiful” — Christina Aguilera
I am beautiful
No matter what they say
Words can’t bring me down
I am beautiful
In every single way
Yes words can’t bring me down
Oh no
So don’t you bring me down today
“Renegade” — Styx
Oh, Mama, I’m in fear for my life from the long arm of the law
Law man has put an end to my running and I’m so far from my home
Oh, Mama I can hear you a-cryin’, you’re so scared and all alone
Hangman is comin’ down from the gallows and I don’t have very long
Now if you’re not totally familiar with some of these Pittsburgh songs and need more mainstream music to sing, don’t worry — we got you covered.
“Raspberry Beret” – Prince
She wore a
Raspberry beret
The kind you find in a second hand store
Raspberry beret
And if it was warm she wouldn’t wear much more
Raspberry beret
I think I love her
“Jolene” — Dolly Parton
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I’m begging of you please don’t take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don’t take him just because you can
