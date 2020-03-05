PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the coronavirus spreads throughout the country, health officials say handwashing can help you protect yourself.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands after using the bathroom, sneezing, touching your face, or eating.

Not only are you supposed to wash your hands, you’re supposed to wash your hands for 20 seconds.

If you’ve ever tried washing your hands for 20 seconds, you know it actually feels like a long time and can get a little boring.

So the recommendation from health officials, sing “Happy Birthday” twice while washing your hands.

Well that’s no fun, and to be honest it can get a bit annoying.

Fear not though – Pittsburgh has a vibrant music scene, with many well-known artists coming from the Burgh.

Move over “Happy Birthday,” this is how we do handwashing in Pittsburgh.

They’re one of the hottest country music acts on the planet right now, with a number of chart-topping hits.

Dan + Shay have a couple of great songs that can help you get those hands clean.

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

But when I taste tequila, baby I still see ya

Cutting up the floor in a sorority t-shirt

The same one you wore when we were

Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle

Swearing on a bible, baby, I’d never leave ya

I remember how bad I need ya, when I taste Tequila

When I taste Tequila

“Speechless” — Dan + Shay

I’m speechless

Staring at you, standing there in that dress

What it’s doing to me, ain’t a secret

‘Cause watching you is all that I can do

And I’m speechless

You already know that you’re my weakness

After all this time I’m just as nervous

Every time you walk into the room

I’m speechless

“Party On Fifth Ave.” — Mac Miller

There’s a party on Fifth Ave. (There’s a party on Fifth Ave.)

Hit me if you tryna go (hit me if you tryna go)

I can be there in like twenty, I’ma honk it and come runnin’

‘Cause we gotta hit the road (yeah, we gotta hit the road)

Make you sure you got a clean shirt, clean pants, new shoes (new shoes)

We’re just about there you choose (you choose)

But there’s a party on Fifth Ave. tonight

And that’s what I’m tryin’ to do

“Black and Yellow” — Wiz Khalifa x 2

Uh huh, you know what it is

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Yeah uh huh, you know what it is

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

“Genie In A Bottle” — Christina Aguilera

If you wanna be with me

Baby, there’s a price to pay

I’m a genie in a bottle

You gotta rub me the right way

If you wanna be with me

I can make your wish come true

You gotta make a big impression (oh yeah)

Gotta like what you do

“Beautiful” — Christina Aguilera

I am beautiful

No matter what they say

Words can’t bring me down

I am beautiful

In every single way

Yes words can’t bring me down

Oh no

So don’t you bring me down today

“Renegade” — Styx

Oh, Mama, I’m in fear for my life from the long arm of the law

Law man has put an end to my running and I’m so far from my home

Oh, Mama I can hear you a-cryin’, you’re so scared and all alone

Hangman is comin’ down from the gallows and I don’t have very long

Now if you’re not totally familiar with some of these Pittsburgh songs and need more mainstream music to sing, don’t worry — we got you covered.

“Raspberry Beret” – Prince

She wore a

Raspberry beret

The kind you find in a second hand store

Raspberry beret

And if it was warm she wouldn’t wear much more

Raspberry beret

I think I love her

“Jolene” — Dolly Parton

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m begging of you please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him just because you can