



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dan + Shay are helping out Tennessee in a time of need.

The country duo donated $100,000 dollars to support tornado relief funds in the state, Billboard reports.

A tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee earlier this week.

“We are heartbroken by the devastation the tornadoes left upon Tennessee earlier this week. Our love goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” Dan + Shay said in a statement to Billboard. “We are so proud to call Nashville our home, and have seen first hand that this community is strong, resilient, and compassionate. What this town does best in times of need, is come together.”

One of the members of Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native. The band’s bassist, Dustin Hook, went to Pine-Richland High School.