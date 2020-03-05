PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The high yesterday hit the 50s and today will be the same, with the high temperature reaching 53.
Thursday will be a dry and sunny day before rain and snow chances move in on Friday.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
There will be a possibility of accumulating snow in elevated areas.
For the winter season so far in Pittsburgh, there’s been 20.6″ of snow, behind the average pace of 33.7″. Nearly 14 inches below the average pace, even with a chance of accumulation tomorrow for elevated areas.
The highs on Friday likely will not reach 40 degrees but the colder temperatures won’t last long.
Over the weekend, temperatures will climb with Saturday being 43 degrees and Sunday being 62 with plenty of sunshine.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.