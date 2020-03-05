Comments
Whiskeys:
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is getting us ready for St. Patrick’s Day with some cocktail recipes!
• The Quiet Man Traditional Irish Whiskey 80 Proof; PLCB code: 1266
• Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey 12 Year 80 Proof; PLCB code: 4430
• Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey 80 Proof; PLCB code: 2459
Cocktails:
Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey (COTM)
- 2 oz Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey
- 6 oz hot coffee
- Whipped cream
Combine first two ingredients in a mug. Stir and top with whipped cream.
Writers’ Muse
- 1 ¾ oz Writers’ Tears Copper Pot Irish Whiskey
- ¾ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
- ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
- 6 mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig for garnish
- 2 strawberries, halved
- Q Club Soda
- 3 raspberries
Muddle first five ingredients in a shaker, then add ice and shake. Pour into a tall glass and top with soda. Garnish with skewered raspberries and mint sprig.
