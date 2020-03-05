TRACKING CORONAVIRUSClick Here For Interactive Map To Track Coronavirus Cases Around the World
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is getting us ready for St. Patrick’s Day with some cocktail recipes!

Whiskeys:
• The Quiet Man Traditional Irish Whiskey 80 Proof; PLCB code: 1266
• Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey 12 Year 80 Proof; PLCB code: 4430
• Bushmills Red Bush Irish Whiskey 80 Proof; PLCB code: 2459

Cocktails:

Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey (COTM)

  • 2 oz Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey
  • 6 oz hot coffee
  • Whipped cream

Combine first two ingredients in a mug. Stir and top with whipped cream.

Writers’ Muse

  • 1 ¾ oz Writers’ Tears Copper Pot Irish Whiskey
  • ¾ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
  • ¾ oz fresh lemon juice
  • 6 mint leaves, plus 1 mint sprig for garnish
  • 2 strawberries, halved
  • Q Club Soda
  • 3 raspberries

Muddle first five ingredients in a shaker, then add ice and shake. Pour into a tall glass and top with soda. Garnish with skewered raspberries and mint sprig.

