WEST SUNBURY (KDKA) – Jeffrey Lang and his wife Kimberley are being charged with stealing funds from the West Sunbury Presbyterian Church.
According to state police, Lang and his wife allegedly stole $19,936.32 in misappropriated funds from the church between 2012 and 2018.
Lang was the reverend at West Sunbury Presbyterian Church from March 2012 until October 2018.
The board of the church had noticed a substantial amount of money missing from their account and ordered a forensic audit for 2016 through 2018. They found that Lang received over $33,000, well in excess of his allowable compensation.
The investigation revealed that Lang and his wife had used the church’s bank account for personal matters including, retail purchases, groceries, gas, travel, car repairs, and medical bills.
They also used the money to make payments to the University of Dubuque.
Warrants for their arrest have been issued for both of them, as they currently live in Ohio.
You must log in to post a comment.