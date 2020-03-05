FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) – The outgoing superintendent of the Fox Chapel Area School District is being accused of sending mean mail to parents.
According to a report in the Trib, some Fox Chapel parents believe a cease and desist letter they received from an attorney representing Superintendent Gene Freeman is an effort of intimidating them.
One of the parents is quoted as saying the letter accuses residents of using social media to communicate false information.
Freeman said they are “trying to smear him professionally.”
Fox Chapel is searching for a new superintendent and hopes to have one in place by April, as it is believed that Freeman has a new job as the superintendent of Ashville City School in North Carolina.
KDKA’s Lisa Washington will have more information on KDKA Morning News.
