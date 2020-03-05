GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The Greensburg Diocese is making changes to Mass amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

On, Thursday, Bishop Edward C. Malesic ordered preventative changes to Mass, following the advice of regional healthcare officials.

Temporarily suspending physical contact during the sign of peace and suspending communion wine are part of the preventative plans.

The holy water fonts will continue to be cleaned and drained on a weekly basis.

The following announcement should be read at the beginning of each weekend Mass over the next two weeks: “Good morning/afternoon/evening: In an abundance of caution primarily regarding concerns about the flu and its impact on parishioners, in addition to growing concerns about the coronavirus, Bishop Malesic has asked that we temporarily exchange the sign of peace without physical contact. Please note, he has also temporarily suspended the distribution of the Precious Blood from the chalice. He asked us to remind all parishioners that if you are sick, you are not obligated to attend Mass. Please keep all those who are suffering in the current outbreak of sickness and all those who are ill in your prayers.”

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.