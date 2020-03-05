



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are not the only ones concerned about the impact of the coronavirus.

Families are taking precautions for the virus.

But how can you do so without scaring your children?

Dr. Tony Mannarino, a child psychologist, says parents have a lot of questions.

“It’s really critical to be calm when we talk with our children,” Mannarino said.

Dr. Mannarino says to remind your children that medical professionals are working on the outbreak.

“With really young children, say preschool or first or second grade, parents should limit the amount of information and say that this is a virus like the flu or cold … It’s a virus like that,” Mannarino said.

Sarah Thomas, a young mother from Murrysville, has three young children and she is doing as the doctor ordered, staying calm.

“Just trying to live life and not let it scare us too much,” Thomas said. “I try not to have scary news on too much.”

Alycia Washington, a social worker at the Manchester Academy Charter School, said she gets a lot of questions about what’s on social media.

“A lot of things are on social media that are not true. … We’ve been getting a lot of questions. We tell them it is rare that anyone dies from the virus, but you still want to make sure that you are doing what they need to be doing, using common sense,” Washington said.