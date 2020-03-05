



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is being quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of California while testing is underway for possible coronavirus.

Cathy Wisniewski’s sisters and brothers-in-law from Pittsburgh are aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, where someone died from the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The video shows a helicopter airdropping CDC coronavirus test kits for the passengers.

KDKA’s Pam Surano has been communicating by text with one of the couples from Pittsburgh who says 82 of the previous passengers have been tested, and they expect the results of those tests to be available on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, her family and the other passengers were told they needed to be confined to their rooms aboard the ship.

Another man on the ship from Economy Borough says there are about 20 people on the ship that are sick.

