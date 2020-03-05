



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A New Castle woman is facing multiple charges following her arrest.

Latia Sisco is being charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest, among other charges.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, New Castle City Police officers were attempting to locate a brown Dodge Ram that was involved in a retail theft earlier in the day.

The vehicle was located by a New Castle officer, where the passenger was identified as the suspect in the retail theft.

When asked for her name, the female gave officers a false name.

She was identified as Latia Sisco.

A warrant check revealed that she had an active bench warrant out of Lawrence County.

When instructed to exit the vehicle, Sisco refused to do so.

As officers were removing Sisco from the vehicle, she began to resist and began to kick an officer in the legs and hip area.

Sisco was then taken into custody.

Officers located crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia on Sisco.

Sisco was placed into a New Castle Police Department vehicle, where she immediately began to kick the window of the vehicle, causing damage to the frame.

She was transported to the New Castle Police Department where she was placed into a holding cell.

Sisco threatened officers with bodily harm as she was being placed into the cell.