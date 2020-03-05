PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Live Nation is planning to build a 90,000-square foot live entertainment venue on the former Civic Arena site in the Lower Hill.

The announcement came today from the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buccini/Pollin Group, the real estate developer for the 28-acre site.

Live Nation is planning to build the venue above an underground 850-space parking garage at the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Logan Street. The venue will have a maximum capacity of up to 6,600 people and will be a “three-in-one” concept including an indoor theater for club and theater performances, as well as an outdoor amphitheater lawn.

“There will not be another venue like this in the region and we expect it will become the entertainment anchor for the Lower Hill, drive significant business to nearby restaurants and contribute to the rich fabric of live music in Pittsburgh,” said Penguins’ CEO David Morehouse.

The new venue was inspired and expected to be comparable to The Anthem in Washington D.C. and Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

“Ever since we established our full-time office in Pittsburgh, we’ve been focused on adding a music venue within the urban core of the city,” said Live Nation Pittsburgh President Tom Loudermilk. “Simply put, there is no better location for us and we could not have asked for better partners than we have with the Penguins and BPG.”

They are anticipating a groundbreaking in Summer 2020 and an opening by early 2022.

They expect to have the venue activated over 200 nights per year with shows and events.