MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police in coordination with Duquesne Police, arrested two men in relation to the overdose death of a 30-year-old woman.

In the early morning hours of September 23, Duquesne Police responded to a drug overdose in the 100 block of Belmont Street.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Brittany Mattingley. She was administered Narcan and it did not help. McKeesport EMS also attempted to provide life-saving measures but were also unsuccessful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police spoke with Randy Kovach, the man who called 911. He told police that he and Robert Jones both went to Mattingley’s home with the intention of delivering heroin to her. Jones attempted to run from the scene as Kovach called 911.

When police searching Mattingley’s home, they found six empty blue stamp bags in her kitchen. They found the same type of stamp bags in Kovach’s vehicle and he was taken into custody.

Police then found Jones across from UPMC McKeesport Hospital and he was taken into custody and taken to Allegheny County Police Headquarters for questioning.

Kovach told county investigators that Mattingley was trying to get heroin from him but the kind that she requested Jones was in possession of. Jones proceeded to tell Mattingley she could only have nine bags since she only had $60.

Immediately after she took the drugs, Kovach noticed she was overdosing. He told Jones to get a Narcan kit that he believed he had in his car. Jones refused and ran from the scene. As Kovach called 911, he searched for the Narcan kit but was unable to locate it.

Kovach said that he is also an addict and also bought heroin from Jones that day.

He is being charged with possession of heroin.

Jones, when interviewed by county police, corroborated the story told by Kovach.

Jones is being charged with drug delivery resulting in death, prohibited acts, and criminal use of a communication facility.