PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has announced that there are no cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania at this time.

Pennsylvania still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time. ACHD remains vigilant in investigating possible cases in our area and would alert the public immediately should any threat be detected. pic.twitter.com/bJFhqA7EBw — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 5, 2020

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday that it would begin testing.

UPMC officials said on Tuesday that they have not had any cases in any of the communities they serve in New York and Maryland, or internationally.

“If that changes, we have been putting measures in place since early January to quickly respond,” UPMC Chief Quality Officer Tami Minnier said.

Yesterday, the @PAHealthDept announced that it is now testing for #COVID19 & @UPMC announced that it is working to develop its own test for the virus. At this time, PA still has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but some are expected with this expanded testing. pic.twitter.com/0uJPsqpv3t — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 4, 2020

UPMC is in the process of developing its own testing as well.

“This is obviously a priority as we’d be able to test more quickly if we do it here within our organization,” Dr. Snyder said. “I do not have a time yet as to when that would be available. Presently, we are course collaborating with our colleagues at the Allegheny County Health Department.”

Like federal health agencies, the Allegheny County Health Department is also recommending the public to avoid all non-essential travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, as well as extreme caution if traveling to Hong Kong or Japan.

They are also asking the public to reconsider any cruise trips in Asia right now.