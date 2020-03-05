



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is one of the least obese cities in the United States.

Pittsburgh ranks 68th out of the “fattest cities in the U.S.” with a 67.96 total score, according to a study from WalletHub.

Among those ranked, Texas’ McAllen-Edinburg-Mission holds down the No. 1 spot as the fattest city.

The study compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across obesity and overweight, health consequences and food and fitness.

Pittsburgh ranks 62nd in obesity and overweight, 59th in health consequences and 67th in food and fitness.

The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro ranked slightly healthier than Pittsburgh, coming in at No. 71.

California’s San Franciso-Oakland-Hayward metro is the healthiest city among those ranked.

