PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With thousands expected to show up to the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in the South Side this year, city officials have safety on their minds and that’s why once again, they’re offering transportation options.

“You can come to the South Side and enjoy everything the South Side has to offer, and you can leave one thing behind when you come and that’s your vehicle,” said Bruce Kraus, Pittsburgh City Council President.

WATCH: Councilman Bruce Kraus’ News Conference —

Plan ahead and make safer, smarter choices.

That’s what the city is hoping people will do thanks to their partnership with Ztrip, Uber, Lyft, Bike Pittsburgh, and the Pittsburgh Transportation Group.

“As the official App of the designated driver, and in partnership with MADD, we’re encouraging anyone whose festivities include alcohol to be a designated rider,” said Kevin Kerr, Uber.

There will also be some free parking spaces and a shuttle service from the 2nd Avenue Parking Plaza.

And while the festivities are taking place, the city says they will have at least 40 port-a-johns.

To keep areas clean, the focus will mainly be on Carson Street, where a lot of the activity will be taking place, but side streets will get attention too.

“In conjunction with Public Works, we will provide two clean ambassadors to the South Side for Saturday the 14th,” said Tracy Brindle, Pittsburgh Downtown Clean & Safe Program.