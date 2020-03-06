CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Carleen King of Carmi’s Soul Food Restuarant has a variation on a dish recently in the news for being served on the campaign trail.

Tater Tot Quiche.

It’s now on the menu at Carmi’s and they have a new location on the North Side, “Carmi Express” at 1219 Federal Street.

Ingredients:

  • One 16-ounce bag frozen Tater Tots
  • Pan Spray
  • 2 tablespoon Butter
  • 1 pound breakfast sausage
  • 1 medium onion, very finely diced
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup half-and-half
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon of Black Pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 6  large eggs
  • 1 red bell pepper, very finely diced
  • 2 cups Baby Spinach Leaves
  • 2 cups grated Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup grated Provolone cheese

Directions:

  • Preheat oven at 350 degrees.
  • Spray  9-by-13-inch baking dish with pan spray.  Line with Frozen Tater Tots.
  • Add the Butter to a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sausage and onion, red peppers, spinach, and cook, breaking the sausage up with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Strain off access liquid.  Set aside to cool slightly, then sprinkle it over the tater tots.
  • In a large bowl, mix the milk, half-and-half, salt, pepper, cayenne, eggs, half of both cheeses. Pour over the tots and sausage mixture.
  • Top with remaining cheese
  • Bake, covered, for about 25 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake until the cheese is brown and bubbly and the casserole is cooked through, another 20 to 35 minutes.
  • Cut into squares and serve.
