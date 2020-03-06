Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Carleen King of Carmi’s Soul Food Restuarant has a variation on a dish recently in the news for being served on the campaign trail.
Tater Tot Quiche.
It’s now on the menu at Carmi’s and they have a new location on the North Side, “Carmi Express” at 1219 Federal Street.
Ingredients:
- One 16-ounce bag frozen Tater Tots
- Pan Spray
- 2 tablespoon Butter
- 1 pound breakfast sausage
- 1 medium onion, very finely diced
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup half-and-half
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon of Black Pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 6 large eggs
- 1 red bell pepper, very finely diced
- 2 cups Baby Spinach Leaves
- 2 cups grated Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup grated Provolone cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven at 350 degrees.
- Spray 9-by-13-inch baking dish with pan spray. Line with Frozen Tater Tots.
- Add the Butter to a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sausage and onion, red peppers, spinach, and cook, breaking the sausage up with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Strain off access liquid. Set aside to cool slightly, then sprinkle it over the tater tots.
- In a large bowl, mix the milk, half-and-half, salt, pepper, cayenne, eggs, half of both cheeses. Pour over the tots and sausage mixture.
- Top with remaining cheese
- Bake, covered, for about 25 minutes. Remove the foil and continue to bake until the cheese is brown and bubbly and the casserole is cooked through, another 20 to 35 minutes.
- Cut into squares and serve.
