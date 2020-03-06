PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This weekend, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala is hosting a “2020 Spring Medicine Cabinet Clean-Out” at several police departments this weekend.

“The beginning of daylight saving time is the perfect time for people to identify unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications in their homes, medications that if abused or used improperly can be extremely dangerous, addictive, and potentially lethal,” Zappala said. “With medication return boxes available throughout the county, it’s easy for residents to dispose of these items and make their homes safer in the process.”

There will be 20 collection boxes located at various police departments throughout Allegheny County. They will be located in the main lobby of the department and can be accessed by the public with no questions asked.

LOCATIONS: