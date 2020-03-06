



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews from the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works are going to take advantage of this weekend’s weather.

Potholes are in an abundance throughout the area, including in front of Amanda Manko’s home in Lincoln Place.

“Usually, you weave between cars so you don’t hit them,” Manko said.

PennDOT’s Allegheny County Maintenance Manager Lori Musto said the mild winter has not resulted in a milder crop of potholes.

“It’s about average this year. But with the extreme wet winter, we are seeing potholes pop up,” Musto said on Friday. “Tonight’s going to be cold again. It’s going to refreeze. We will see potholes start to pop out.”

With the weather clearing on Saturday and Sunday, Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gable is putting his crews on the street for a pothole blitz.

“I’m estimating somewhere around 30-35 crews,” Gable said.

That’s about 100 employees happy to make the overtime.

They certainly have their work cut out for them.

Gable said they have taken a lot of pothole calls but not as many as you might think.

“Probably less than 400 311s on potholes, which is pretty good because in the past there have been thousands,” Gable said.

He’s hoping the crews can knock those out working 12-hour shifts on the weekend.

Pittsburgh residents are welcome to report potholes by calling 3-1-1 or using the online reporting form, which can be found here.

Those in Allegheny County can call 412-350-INFO to report a pothole or call PennDOT at 1-800-FIX-ROAD or by going here