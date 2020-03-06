Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Langley K-8 was under lockdown after shots were fired on 700 block of Sherwood Avenue.
Pittsburgh Police officers responded to an alert about domestic dispute as well as shots fired around 2:25 p.m. on Friday. The male suspect fired rounds at an unspecified individual, and the shots struck the vehicle.
No one was injured. As a precaution, Langley K-8 was placed under lockdown while police canvased the area.
The lockdown has since been lifted. Police continue their investigation.
We’re told no one was hit by gunfire. Investigators say a car was hit.
March 6, 2020
