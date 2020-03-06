CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Langley K-8 was under lockdown after shots were fired on 700 block of Sherwood Avenue.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to an alert about domestic dispute as well as shots fired around 2:25 p.m. on Friday. The male suspect fired rounds at an unspecified individual, and the shots struck the vehicle.

No one was injured. As a precaution, Langley K-8 was placed under lockdown while police canvased the area.

The lockdown has since been lifted. Police continue their investigation.

