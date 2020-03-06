Comments
CLEARFIELD COUNTY (KDKA) — Clearfield County leaders are being criticized for flags at the municipal building that show Pres. Donald Trump.
Some people want the town to take them down.
But the town’s chairman says they’re patriotic.
“This is a sad state of affairs when you are attacked for supporting the president of the United States,” Philbert Myers, Bigler Township chairman, said.
“If it was a traditional, dignified picture of President Trump, that is fine,” Clearfield Co. State Democratic Committeeman Terry Noble said. “But these clearly are not that. These are what would be called electioneering materials.”
The Clearfield County State Democratic Committee is threatening to sue if the flags are not removed.
