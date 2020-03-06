Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another local couple is quarantined inside their home after being aboard a cruise that may have exposed them to the coronavirus.
Kyle Cunningham and his husband Frank Tallarico told KDKA’s Nicole Ford they were aboard the Grand Princess last month when it went to Mexico.
The couple lives on the North Side and say they were alerted via email that there were some passengers with coronavirus on the cruise.
They said went to the Allegheny County Health Department for testing and tested negative.
They are currently quarantined in their home through Saturday which is 14 days from when they left the ship.
KDKA is working to learn more information.
