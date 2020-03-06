NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — The North Versailles Police Department said it has reopened the case of a missing man.

Donald Smatlak was last seen on Jan. 28, 2006. He was 25 years old then.

He last contacted his family at 4 p.m. from a phone at his residence in the 1000 block of Logan Road.

He said he was going to Delmont but never arrived.

He was scheduled to eat dinner with his parents on Jan. 29, 2006, but he never made it.

His vehicle, a silver four-door 2004 Mazda 3, was found abandoned on Feb. 9, 2006 in Oakland.

He has brown hair, hazel eyes and is about 6-foot-1.