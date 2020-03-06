



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the first confirmed cases of Coronavirus hitting Pennsylvania, the Penguins are taking extra steps to ensure the health of players, employees and fans.

Jennifer Bullano Ridgley, who serves as the team’s VP of Media Relations, issued a statement on how the team is being proactive in preparation for any Coronavirus issue.

“The team is following the recommendations of the CDC, UPMC and the NHL. Our medical staff has been in communication for several weeks with UPMC Infectious Disease about safety and prevention,” the statement said. “The safety and health of our players, employees and fans are our first priority.”

RELATED STORIES:

Governor Tom Wolf signed an emergency declaration on Friday to combat the virus in Pennsylvania.