PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the first confirmed cases of Coronavirus hitting Pennsylvania, the Penguins are taking extra steps to ensure the health of players, employees and fans.
Jennifer Bullano Ridgley, who serves as the team’s VP of Media Relations, issued a statement on how the team is being proactive in preparation for any Coronavirus issue.
“The team is following the recommendations of the CDC, UPMC and the NHL. Our medical staff has been in communication for several weeks with UPMC Infectious Disease about safety and prevention,” the statement said. “The safety and health of our players, employees and fans are our first priority.”
RELATED STORIES:
- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Signs Emergency Disaster Declaration Due To Coronavirus
- Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania
- Local Couple Quarantined In Home After Being Aboard Grand Princess Cruise
- Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus
- Preventing Coronavirus: Best Pittsburgh Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands
- Greensburg Diocese Announces Changes To Mass Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
- Pa. Health Department Testing For Coronavirus, No Active Cases
- Starbucks Halts Usage Of Personal Cups Due To Concerns Of Coronavirus
- Schools Utilizing Disinfectant Manufactured In Moon Twp. To Sanitize Buildings
- Pa. State Health Department Lab Can Now Test For COVID-19
- Around The Table: Local Doctor Answers Viewers’ Coronavirus Questions
- New Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Director Will Closely Monitor Coronavirus, Make Maternal And Child Health A Priority
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 6, 2020
Governor Tom Wolf signed an emergency declaration on Friday to combat the virus in Pennsylvania.
You must log in to post a comment.