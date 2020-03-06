CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Museums and historical landmarks in Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties are collectively receiving a little over $54,000 in grants.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) gave a $40,000 grant to Fallingwater in Fayette County, a $4,000 grant to the Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County, and a combined $10,029 grant to the West Overton Museums and Westmoreland County Historical Society.

Senator Patrick Stefano of the state’s 32nd district announced the news today.

“I am glad to see that the rich history of Southwest PA is being preserved by these exemplary organizations in our community,” said Stefano. “This grant program will allow the area’s museums and historical societies to address their specific needs and serve the communities whose history they preserve.”

The maximum amount a historical site or museum could receive is $40,000, while the minimum grant if awarded is $4,000. To be awarded a grant, the sites must have an operating budget over $100,000 and employ at least one staff member.