



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Friday that children ages 14 and under can attend Pirates games for free in April and May as part of their new Kids Free ticket program.

Adults must pay $20 for a ticket in the special sections throughout the upper grandstand level in order to qualify for the program. Free kids’ tickets can be reserved either on Kids Opening Day on April 5 or online.

Pirates officials say that the program is one of many planned for the 2020 season. Options for kids’ meals and sides at the Bucaroos concession stand will also be expanded upon.

“Baseball brings generations of families together and creates lasting memories, and there is no better place to do that than PNC Park,” said Travis Williams, Pirates President. “Our focus is to make Pirates baseball as accessible to as many families a possible and, as part of their overall ballpark experience, families should be able to enjoy a game at PNC Park as often as possible at a reasonable cost.”