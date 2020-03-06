



SEATTLE, Wa. (KDKA) — The University of Washington will not hold any classes in-person through March 20 over fears of the coronavirus spreading in the state.

Starting Monday, March 9, classes at UW campuses will no longer be meeting in person thru the end of winter quarter March 20. Campuses will remain OPEN. This action is to support social-distancing steps the region is taking to fight #COVID19. More here: https://t.co/Gr0eGivlWG — University of Washington (@UW) March 6, 2020

The University plans to implement this measure starting March 9 through the end of the winter quarter. This will include any final exams that were scheduled to take place in class. Campus will stay open for people requiring dining services, residence halls, athletic facilities and hospitals. This decision comes after the announcement that a University employee tested positive for the COVID-19.

Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today that there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Various local universities have taken measures to stop the spread of the virus.