DETOURS
WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – PennDOT has announced they will begin replacement work on the Rodi Road Bridge over Chalfont Run in Wilkins Township on Monday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m.
The work will close Rodi Road between William Penn Highway and Penn Center Boulevard through early July. Detours will be in place.
North of the bridge
- Take William Penn Highway westbound
- Take the ramp onto westbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh
- Take the Churchill (Exit 79B) off-ramp
- Turn left onto Beulah Road (Route 130)
- Beulah Road becomes Brown Avenue
- Turn left onto the Tri-Boro Expressway
- Turn left onto Thompson Street
- Thompson Street becomes Larimer Avenue
- Follow Larimer Avenue to Rodi Road
- End detour
South of the bridge
- From Rodi Road, take Larimer Avenue southbound
- Turn right onto the Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130)
- Turn right onto Brown Avenue (Route 130)
- Brown Avenue becomes Beulah Road
- Turn right onto William Penn Highway
- Merge onto eastbound I-376 Parkway East
- Take the Monroeville Business 22 (Exit 80) off-ramp onto William Penn Highway
- Follow William Penn Highway back to Rodi Road
- End detour
