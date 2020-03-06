CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, PennDOT, Pittsburgh News, Traffic, Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – PennDOT has announced they will begin replacement work on the Rodi Road Bridge over Chalfont Run in Wilkins Township on Monday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m.

The work will close Rodi Road between William Penn Highway and Penn Center Boulevard through early July. Detours will be in place.

DETOURS
North of the bridge

  • Take William Penn Highway westbound
  • Take the ramp onto westbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh
  • Take the Churchill (Exit 79B) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Beulah Road (Route 130)
  • Beulah Road becomes Brown Avenue
  • Turn left onto the Tri-Boro Expressway
  • Turn left onto Thompson Street
  • Thompson Street becomes Larimer Avenue
  • Follow Larimer Avenue to Rodi Road
  • End detour

South of the bridge

  • From Rodi Road, take Larimer Avenue southbound
  • Turn right onto the Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130)
  • Turn right onto Brown Avenue (Route 130)
  • Brown Avenue becomes Beulah Road
  • Turn right onto William Penn Highway
  • Merge onto eastbound I-376 Parkway East
  • Take the Monroeville Business 22 (Exit 80) off-ramp onto William Penn Highway
  • Follow William Penn Highway back to Rodi Road
  • End detour
Comments