By Chris Hoffman
CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials say a 62-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Carroll Township.

The fire chief said she was the lone resident in the house on Grant Street.

Fire crews were called just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

The fire is under investigation.

