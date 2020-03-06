Comments
CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials say a 62-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Carroll Township.
The fire chief said she was the lone resident in the house on Grant Street.
Fire crews were called just before 1 p.m. on Friday.
The fire is under investigation.
We have learned from Carroll Township Police that a 62-year-old woman died in a fire in Monongahela. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/weEqAOd741
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) March 6, 2020
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.