Comments
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Aliquippa Police Department’s K9 Stella will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.
The donation is to come from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9 Stella’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity based out of Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
You must log in to post a comment.