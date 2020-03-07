



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family is looking for one of their female relatives who went missing Friday morning.

Barbara Hahn, 55, was last seen in the area of 1320 Greentree Road, and her phone was pinged by Brentwood Police in the Penn Hills and Monroeville area. She drives a 2011 Red Buick Lacern with chrome wheels, and the registration number is KCL-2789. One of the caps on the right front passenger wheel is missing.

She is 5’2 and weighs 140 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, and she was wearing a black waist-length quilted jacket, gray sweat pants, black slip-on loafers and a T-Mobile smartwatch. She also has a rose tattoo on her right shoulder with the names “Monica” and “Billy.” Her family is concerned because Hahn reportedly has mental health issues and was released from Ohio Valley Hospital last Wednesday. Brentwood Police confirmed that Hahn is without her medications.

Her niece warned in her post that Hahn may be “confused and distraught.” Her daughter also stated to KDKA that Hahn does not know anyone in the Penn Hills/Monroeville area.

Anyone with details about her whereabouts should call 911.