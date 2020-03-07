



VATICAN CITY (KDKA) — Local religious traditions were upended last week due to efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and now international measures are being taken as well.

Pope Francis typically gives the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square; however, the decision has been made to livestream the prayer onto screens in the square and to distribute it to interested media. This will extend to the General Audience to be held on March 11.

According to the press release, Italian authorities have requested limited use of St. Peter’s Square to control the spread of COVID-19. Mass in Santa Marta is suspended until March 15 at this time.

The Pope was tested for COVID-19 earlier this week, but Italian and international media report the results were negative.