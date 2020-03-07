



GREENFIELD (KDKA) — State Troopers are looking for two suspects who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash last month.

Nothing is known about either of the suspects’ identities other than what was caught on surveillance footage.

The two are suspected to own a white Dodge Ram, which had been involved in the crash in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy at 2501 Warren Road in White Township on Feb. 22 around 6:33 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash, but the Dodge Ram backed out of a parking spot into a Jeep Cherokee. The damage to the Dodge Ram is unknown. There was a phone number left on the windshield of Jeep Cherokee, but no one has answered calls made to that number. State Police have not been able to distinguish a license plate number from the Dodge Ram in the surveillance footage.

Those with any tips are encouraged to contact Trooper Brandon Smith at 724-357-1960.