PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — VisitPITTSBURGH’s 90 Painted Chairs Program is officially here.
Around 90 chairs have been painted in creative designs, and some were out on display outside of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
This program was inspired by VisitPITTSBURGH’s popular and award-winning “Pull Up a Chair. You are Welcomed Here.” program.
These painted chairs are up for auction and all profits go towards the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council’s Teaching Artists Initiative. More information can be found on their website, and the auction closes April 3 just before midnight.
