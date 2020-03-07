Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf is hosting the second annual deaf schools’ invitational chess tournament.
Matches will take place on Saturday, March 7th and Sunday, March 8th.
The tournament was the first of its kind when it was developed last year and has grown since then.
Ten schools for the Deaf from across the country are traveling to Pittsburgh for the event.
A list of schools that are competing in the event consists of:
- Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
- Pennsylvania School for the Deaf
- Indiana School for the Deaf
- Kentucky School for the Deaf
- St. Rita School for the Deaf
- Maryland School for the Deaf
- Rochester School for the Deaf
- Model Secondary School for the Deaf
- Texas School for the Deaf
- Tennessee School for the Deaf
- Michigan School for the Deaf
