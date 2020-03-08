HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed two more patients have tested presumed positive in Pennsylvania for COVID-19.
According to the Department of Health, both individuals are adults in Montgomery County. They showed mild symptoms and are isolated in their homes.
They were exposed to the virus after international exposure.
This takes the number of positive cases in Pennsylvania to six.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those symptoms may appear anywhere between two days and 14 days after exposure. Individuals at most risk are the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.
Health officials are reminding individuals that may not feel well to take the following steps:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Cover coughs and sneezes with elbow, not hands
- Clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas
- Contain – if someone is not feeling well or is sick, stay home until they are better.
