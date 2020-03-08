Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Uncle Fester
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Uncle Fester came to Animal Friends along with several other bunnies who were left outside to fend for themselves. He can be a little selective with the other bunnies he spends time with, but when he finds a good friend he forms a strong bond. Uncle Fester has a larger-than-life personality and loves to show his excitement by jumping high in the air! Come meet this silly guy today.
- To find out more about how to adopt Uncle Fester, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt V, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Ace, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
V & Ace
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
V was found as a kitten in an abandoned trailer. Her people had walked away and left her mom and siblings to “fend” for themselves. The nice neighbor called a volunteer from Orphans to come and help rescue them. A foster was found and all were safely rescued. V is very loving, but will be shy at first and will need a new human that has experience with shy cats. V is approximately 6-months-old as of 12-19-18. V is ready for the next and last step in her life – finding a fur-ever home. V is in foster care. Please call the shelter to set up a meet and greet with V.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Hi! I’m Ace. I was found along a road, standing all alone. I was very thin and wondering why no one wanted me. I love everyone I meet, and when a man stopped to help me, I jumped right in his car!
I am a very happy guy. I have lots of energy and I like walks, but am a strong walker. I get along with other dogs and kids, but do not like cats.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24
You must log in to post a comment.