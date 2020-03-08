



Uncle Fester

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Uncle Fester came to Animal Friends along with several other bunnies who were left outside to fend for themselves. He can be a little selective with the other bunnies he spends time with, but when he finds a good friend he forms a strong bond. Uncle Fester has a larger-than-life personality and loves to show his excitement by jumping high in the air! Come meet this silly guy today.