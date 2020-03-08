CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say gunfire that followed a fight at a Cleveland party attended by multiple motorcycle clubs killed one man and wounded 17 other people.

Cleveland police say officers called to an address in a neighborhood on the city’s east side at about 11:30 p.m. found a 48-year-old man dead, and other victims then began showing up at hospitals. Police say a fight had broken out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back.

Police say both male and female victims had injuries ranging from minor to serious.

