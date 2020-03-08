PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Munhall arrested a man after he led them on a chase onto the parkway in a tow truck.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael Kiselka was towing a car without his caution lights on along 8th Avenue in Munhall when police pulled him over. Kiselka did pull off the road but the sped up and continued to travel along 8th Avenue.

From there, police chased Kiselka up Brownshill Road to the intersection of Hazelwood Avenue. During the chase, Kiselka ran red lights, swerved into oncoming traffic, and passed vehicles in oncoming lanes.

The chase eventually led to the Parkway East where he drove around traffic on the ramp and onto the Parkway East.

Just before he reached the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, police were able to stop him and attempted to remove him from the truck.

He resisted, fighting officers in an attempt to escape.

He was taken into custody where it was found he was driving under the influence. Police also learned the truck actually belonged to someone in West Virginia but was bearing Ohio plates.

A search of truck found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a switchblade.

Kiselka is facing several charges including resisting arrest, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and attempting to elude police.