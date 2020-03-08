CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Missing Girl, Northview Heights, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Police SVU


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — SVU detectives and Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in finding a local missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say that Gyslene Niyonizigiye is 5’3 tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen March 7 between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood. They also specified she may be wearing a headscarf.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police Twitter)

Anyone with information about Niyonizigiye’s whereabouts is asked to contact SVU detectives at (412) 323-7141.

Comments