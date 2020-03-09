PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are more presumptive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to 10.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the three new cases on Monday afternoon during a press conference.
All of the patients are in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, and they are all adults.
There are seven presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Montogomery County and one each in Delaware, Monroe and Wayne counties, the department announced.
Three people are now hospitalized: two in Montgomery County and one in Monroe County.
There are no cases in Allegheny County.
“Presumptive” means the State Department of Health results are positive — but they are waiting on final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.
Meanwhile, in Delaware County, officials have declared a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus cases.
This is the county where the first case was confirmed last week.
Health officials there say they have the situation under control.
The state is now encouraging people to cancel events with groups of people yet.
City officials are advising people who are older and may have underlying health conditions to avoid the crowds.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
