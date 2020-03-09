



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they are looking for the suspected driver of a stolen vehicle that hit two pedestrians in Bedford Dwellings.

Officials said they responded to a report of a vehicle striking two pedestrians near the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Chauncey Drive shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday.

Officers spotted a stolen vehicle but did not initiate a pursuit.

The vehicle sped away and struck two pedestrians, police say.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers detained two juveniles who were in the vehicle, but the suspected driver fled the scene, police say.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.