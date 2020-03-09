



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – There is another presumptive case of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to seven.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced a Montgomery County resident tested positive for COVID-19 after international exposure.

#COVID19 Update: A Montgomery County resident is a presumed positive case for COVID-19 after known international exposure. PA now has 7 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. This individual (adult) is in the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/LteBM87l3h — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 9, 2020

“Presumptive” means the State Department of Health results are positive — but they are waiting on final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.

RELATED STORIES:

According to the state health department, the latest case is an adult currently hospitalized and in critical condition.

Meanwhile, in Delaware County, officials have declared a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus cases. The first case in the state was declared there on Friday.

So far none of these cases are in our area.

Health officials there say they have the situation under control.

Governor Tom Wolf says that the state is prepared to handle all cases — and anticipates more positive test results in the coming weeks.