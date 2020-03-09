



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County police officers are putting drivers on notice about speeding in the parks.

The speed limit in the parks is 25 miles per hour and a crackdown is on the way in the name of safety.

“It’s always an ongoing issue, especially at the beginning of the year when the weather gets very nice like it is today,” said Allegheny County Police Lt. Scott Scherer on Monday.

If you are walking a few feet from drivers, which are only a white line away, it can be a bit nerve-wracking.

Joanna Ippolito sees it every day.

“Honestly, they go to fast, they really do,” Ippolito said.

Ippolito was in the park with her son on Monday but says, “I drive through here in the morning on my way to work sometimes and I try to drive 25 or below because you have people who walk through here and they can be hard to see.”

Elizabeth Aber had 6-month-old Jack strapped to her chest and her dog George on a leash during a walk around the lake and said drivers make it a bit uncomfortable.

“With a baby and a dog, it’s kind of difficult sometimes and drivers should be slowing down some more,” Aber said.

Scherer says, “People just caught up in the day to day life and they aren’t paying attention and we have bicyclists and walkers and joggers and we want everyone to be safe.

So from North Park to South Park, from Settlers Ridge to Boyce Park and all the county parks in between, get ready to see police cracking down on those who ignore the 25 miles per hour signs.

“We’re going to get some lines painted and we will run accu-track, which is a speed timing device,” said Lt. Scherer.

Bicyclists will be put on notice as well. The police said they are in for the crackdown, too.

Look for the new lines to be painted very soon and enforcement as soon as the paint dries.