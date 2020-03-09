Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Brad Paisley is hitting the road with Munhall’s Gabby Barrett, bringing their tour to Pittsburgh this summer.
S&T Bank Music Park announced the tour Monday, saying Brad Paisley, Gabby Barrett and Jordan Davis will be in Burgettstown on Saturday, August 8.
Munhall singer Gabby Barrett finished third in season 16 of American Idol. It’s also not her first time joining big name country music stars for shows. She played with Toby Keith in Pittsburgh last fall.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.
