PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All six cases of Coronavirus in Pennsylvania are considered presumptive positive.

What that means is that the State Department of Health results are positive — but they are waiting on final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.

So far none of these cases are in our area.

The state announced the two latest Coronavirus cases are in Montgomery County — the county adjacent to Philadelphia.

This comes after two more cases on Saturday in addition to the first two on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Delaware County, officials have declared a state of emergency to combat the Coronavirus cases.

This is the county where the first case was confirmed last week.

Health officials there say they have the situation under control.

Governor Tom Wolf says that the state is prepared to handle all cases — and anticipates more positive test results in the coming weeks.

The Health Department reports that the latest patients are isolated and showing mild symptoms after traveling abroad.

The other presumptive positive patients are also under self-quarantine.

While some organizations are canceling events as the Coronavirus spreads, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is still scheduled in Pittsburgh for March 14th.

The event draws some of the largest crowds is one of the biggest celebrations of the year.

City officials are advising people who are older and may have underlying health conditions to avoid the crowds.

As for everyone else — the best advice is to use common sense.

The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is happening all week at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and is also drawing large crowds.

Event organizers say they are taking extra precautions, spending time doing extra cleanings in the public spaces, bathrooms, and kitchens.