



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — ESPN says a free-agent quarterback is a perfect fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jameis Winston was named the “best scheme fit” for the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Winston threw for a career-high 5,109 yards passing and 33 touchdowns last season but also threw 30 interceptions.

ESPN says Winston could slot in as a veteran backup in Pittsburgh.

“That’s why I’m looking at Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, where Winston would settle for a backup role to Ben Roethlisberger for Mike Tomlin’s team,” Bowen wrote. “Given Roethlisberger’s injury history, it would allow the Steelers to upgrade the depth chart with a backup quarterback carrying legit starting experience. And the 26-year-old Winston could restart his career and work on his game.”

Last month, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger was seen throwing for the first time since his injury.

Roethlisberger was ruled out for the entirety of the 2019 season after he left the Steelers Week 2 loss to the Seahawks.

From there, the Steelers played both Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback for the remainder of the year.

They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Even though all the uncertainty, the team plans for Roethlisberger to return for this upcoming season.