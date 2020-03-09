



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The conviction and sentencing of a retired priest accused of sexually abusing a boy in Munhall almost two decades ago have been vacated.

A judge threw out Father Hugh Lang’s conviction Monday.

The 89-year-old Lang had been previously found guilty of molesting a then 10-year-old boy in 2001 while serving as a priest for St. Therese in Munhall.

He had been accused of making the victim take off his clothes, touching him inappropriately and taking naked photos of him.

There was a new judge in the case and he says evidence the previous judge called dispositive in the case violated Lang’s due process. Lang will now get a new trial as his conviction was overturned.

In February, Hugh’s attorney claimed his client never should have been convicted because the statute of limitations ran out.

With a new trial, Lang faces three counts of indecent assault, one count of indecent exposure and one count of corruption of minors.

The District Attorney’s office issued a statement, saying: “Our office feels badly for the victim and the victim’s family given that this case did not proceed to sentencing as expected. We believe today’s decision is contrary to the law and we will be filing a commonwealth appeal to Superior Court.”