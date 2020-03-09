



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is behind bars in Westmoreland County for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman. However, the victim was able to fight him off by biting his tongue.

State police say the 22-year-old victim told troopers Derrick Hall Jr. arrived at her home in Hempfield Township at 6 a.m. “visibly intoxicated and obnoxiously screaming.” The woman told police they had met on Facebook.

Derrick Hall Jr. Is in the WESTMORELAND County Jail. State Police say the Jeannette man tried to sexually assault a young woman!

However the victim managed to stop Hall by keeping a clear head and hurting him with the only thing available.. Her Teeth the story tonight on KDKA! pic.twitter.com/rg3ixKbcak — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) March 9, 2020

Once inside the victim’s home, police say Hall allegedly went into her room and continued to drink before he began to kiss her, shoving her onto the bed and “ripping” off her clothes.

According to the criminal complaint, he pinned her down and sexually assaulted her. Afraid she was about to be raped, the victim told state police she bit down on Hall’s tongue, and he let her up.

When police talked to Hall, they say he stuck out his tongue, which had a “visible bruise” in the middle of it.

Hall is now in the Westmoreland County Jail.