



ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – The Hopewell Area School District board of directors will no longer consider a plan to move fourth graders to the middle school next year.

The plan was previously postponed following pushback from parents who were worried about placing young children into the junior high school.

Overcrowding and elementary schools badly in need of repair prompted a plan from the school that has stirred enormous concern among many parents in the Hopewell Area School District.

That plan would have had fourth graders move from the middle school and into the junior high building.

The board has now opted to put the entire plan on hold, saying it learned about inaccurate projections for future class sizes.

The vote was supposed to take place Monday night, but now the Hopewell Area School District says it will instead talk more about the decision to cancel plans at 7 p.m.